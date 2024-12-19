Max Fried signed a $218 million contract with the New York Yankees to be part of the winning tradition in a moment he never expected.

Fried, who spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves and was 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA, jumped to New York to help anchor the pitching staff with right-hander Gerrit Cole and attempt to defend the American League pennant.

"He's definitely going to add to what is already a strength or perceived strength," Yankees President Brian Cashman said. "You can never have enough pitching. Strike-thrower, five-pitch mix, obviously handles lefties, handles righties and continued to evolve if you've followed his career since he's been a pro. It's been an art form for him."