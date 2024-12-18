The NBA All-Star Game will feature a new mini-tournament format in 2025 with Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith drafting All-Star squads to join the Rising Stars game winner.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced the change, which followed criticism about the lack of intensity by players in the mid-season exhibition contest in recent years.

Next year's NBA All-Star Game will be staged on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.