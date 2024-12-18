The Chicago Cubs traded former National League MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees on Monday for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet.
The Yankees will take on the bulk of Bellinger's $27.5 million salary, but Chicago kicked in $5 million to New York in the deal, according to reports.
Bellinger has two years remaining on his current contract, including a player option for the 2026 season.
