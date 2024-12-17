Phil Foden insists Manchester City's players still believe in Pep Guardiola despite the painful loss against Manchester United that extended their dismal streak.

Guardiola's side has lost eight of its past 11 games in all competitions following the devastating 2-1 defeat in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Unhinged by the kind of dismal defending that has become a regular feature of its stunning decline, City conceded twice in the closing minutes as United dealt another blow to the Premier League champion's fading hopes of a fifth successive title.