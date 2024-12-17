Former Brazil and Inter Milan striker Adriano, nicknamed the "Emperor" in his prime, bid farewell to soccer on Sunday in a testimonial match at the home of Flamengo, the club where his once-promising career started.

The 42-year-old had been tipped to become one of the soccer greats, but eventually succumbed to the pressures of sporting fame and alcohol problems.

The testimonial, played at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, ended with a 4-3 victory for the "Flamengo Legends" against "Friends of Italy."