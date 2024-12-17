U.S. Ryder Cup players will be paid to play in the biennial match play competition for the first time starting with next year's edition at Bethpage Black in New York.

The PGA of America said in a statement on Monday that U.S. team members will each get $500,000, with $300,000 of that going to charity and the remaining $200,000 serving as a stipend.

The pay is an increase from the $200,000 that was designated only for charity and had been in place since 1999.