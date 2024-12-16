Pep Guardiola admitted that he did not see Manchester City's staggering collapse in form coming after his club gave up two late goals to lose 2-1 against Manchester United on Sunday.
City has won just once in 11 games in all competitions, a run that includes eight defeats.
After an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles, City's defense of the crown looks over before Christmas.
