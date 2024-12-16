Daizen Maeda scored the decisive penalty as Celtic beat bitter rival Rangers 5-4 on penalties in the Scottish League Cup final after a dramatic 3-3 draw on Sunday.

The start of the match was briefly delayed due to flares in the stadium, and there were reports of clashes between fans in central Glasgow earlier on Sunday.

Rangers midfielder Nedim Bajrami opened the scoring in the 41st minute after a mistake by Celtic left back Greg Taylor.