Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 road win over the Cleveland Browns and was replaced by veteran signal-caller Carson Wentz on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not immediately think the injury was serious.

"It's not broken, that's what I can tell you," Reid said after the game. "He'll literally be day-to-day as we go forward. I don't know how much swelling he has or any of that."