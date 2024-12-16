Abbi Pulling still has a long road ahead to reach Formula One after winning the all-female F1 Academy title, but it remains the target, and she believes time is on her side.
Part of the Renault-owned Alpine F1 team's academy, the 21-year-old Briton will have a fully-funded seat with Rodin Motorsport in Britain's GB3 series next year.
The next rungs on the ladder would then be Formula Three and Formula Two.
