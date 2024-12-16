Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's World Series walk-off grand slam ball sold for $1.56 million at auction, making it the third-most-expensive baseball ever sold, organizers said on Sunday.

Freeman delivered one of the most iconic moments in World Series history on Oct. 25 after bludgeoning a 10th-inning home run to give the Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

Freeman's 423-foot (129-meter) shot to right field was caught by 10-year-old Dodgers fan Zachary Ruderman, who attended the game as part of a surprise from his parents.

The Dodgers went on to win the World Series 4-1 with Freeman named Most Valuable Player.

Only two other baseballs have sold for more.

The ball his teammate Shohei Ohtani hit to enter the 50-50 club sold for $4.932 million earlier this year, while Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball fetched $3 million in 1999.

"We are so honored to have handled one of the most important artifacts in World Series history, dating back to 1903," SCP Auctions president David Kohler said in a statement after Saturday's auction.