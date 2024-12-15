Lindsey Vonn, who will soon make her highly anticipated return to the World Cup circuit, said on Saturday she hopes her comeback gets her to the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn tested out the Birds of Prey course in Beaver Creek, Colorado, as a forerunner ahead of the first-ever women's World Cup downhill event on the formidable track and later stated the goal behind her decision to return to racing.

"I've tried to keep everything in perspective and not set goals too high but ultimately, if I can make it to Cortina, that would be my goal," said Vonn, who has 82 World Cup wins and counts one gold among her three Olympic medals.