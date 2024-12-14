India's aspiring chess players and their parents woke up Friday with big dreams after 18-year-old hometown hero Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world champion.

Gukesh stunned China's Ding Liren on Thursday when he seized upon an unfortunate blunder to win the last game of the World Chess Championship and clinch the title in Singapore.

As Ding faltered at the final hurdle of his title defense, an emotional Gukesh surpassed a record held by Russia's Garry Kasparov, who won the title at age 22.