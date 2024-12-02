A few weeks ago, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stopped by the podcast of Puck’s John Ourand and dropped hints about a rule change that seems like it might be coming someday to a ballpark near you.

"There are a variety of them that are being talked about out there,” Manfred said. "One of them — there was a little buzz around it at an owners meeting — was the idea of a Golden At-Bat.”

What is a Golden At-Bat?