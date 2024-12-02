Max Verstappen said he had "lost all respect" for Mercedes rival George Russell after being stripped of pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen won Sunday's race from second place but Red Bull's quadruple Formula One world champion was still fired up by what went on when they were together in the stewards' room a day earlier.

"I couldn't believe that I got it," he said of the rarely applied one-place grid drop for driving unnecessarily slowly in the final phase of qualifying and impeding Russell.