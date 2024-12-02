Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, Formula One’s governing body, told Formula One drivers to mind their own business after they asked where money from race fines was going and why senior figures had left the governing body.

In an interview ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, the Emirati suggested the drivers should stick to what they know best.

“Do we have to tell them?” Ben Sulayem said when asked about the surprise departure of race director Niels Wittich before last weekend’s title-deciding Las Vegas Grand Prix. “When something in the teams changes, do they tell us? “We have the rules, we follow our rules. We don’t follow someone else’s rule. Simple as this.”