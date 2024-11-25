Eddie Jones said he was abused by a fan at halftime in his return to Twickenham for the first time since being fired as England boss in Japan's 59-14 defeat on Sunday.
The Australian, who led England from 2015 to 2022, saw his young side swept aside in a nine-try rout as the host snapped a five-match losing streak.
Following the match, Jones was asked about his return to the home of English rugby.
