There was a sentiment going around in some circles that Taiwan’s win over Japan in the Premier12 final was due to the Taiwanese wanting it more.

Japan pitchers Hiroto Takahashi and Taisei Ota did not get the message. Neither player could bear to wear a silver medal around their neck for any longer than necessary during the medal ceremony after Taiwan’s 4-0 upset of Samurai Japan at Tokyo Dome on Sunday night.

Takahashi told reporters later that Japan did not come this far to finish second. Ota said the medal was not the color he wanted and was so disappointed that he could not wear it. Both players said they intended to use the experience as motivation for the upcoming NPB season and the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Many of their teammates felt the same way.