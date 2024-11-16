Japan hammered a hapless Indonesia side 4-0 on Friday, extending their lead at the top of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and edging them closer to an eighth consecutive spot at soccer's premier spectacle.

Despite several early scares in front of more than 70,000 fans in Jakarta, the Blue Samurai eventually carved open a home team filled with Europe-born players before teaching them a soccer lesson.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said he was glad for the latest win but would not be satisfied until they qualified.