Japan denied Australia a famous away victory after a 1-1 draw in Saitama in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday while South Korea and China both won.

Australia had never beaten Japan on Japanese soil but a Shogo Taniguchi own goal just before the hour gave the visitors a shock lead in front of a crowd of 60,000.

Cameron Burgess then scored an own goal with less than 15 minutes remaining to hand Japan an equalizer that keeps Samurai Blue on top of Group C on 10 points from four games.