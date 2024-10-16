After months of tweaking the deal, NFL owners voted to approve Tom Brady and Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner buying a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The deal had been in the works since May 2023, but stalled due to concerns over the valuation discount given by Raiders owner Mark Davis. While both Brady and Wagner are still buying at a discount, the duo have upped their offer significantly, according to people familiar with the matter.

"There’s a lot of interest from former players,” Roger Goodell, the NFL’s commissioner, said at the owners meeting in Atlanta. "That’s a great thing. They have the financial ability to do it, and they add a lot to ownership.”