World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said he did his best to roll with the punches and prevent his ongoing doping controversy from affecting his performances after he beat Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to claim the Shanghai Masters crown on Sunday.

In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Sinner failed two drug tests in March but had been cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal.

The tribunal accepted the Italian's explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy.