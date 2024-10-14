Novak Djokovic insisted that he plans "to compete and play next season" despite suffering another loss at the hands of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Serb, who owns a men's record 24 Grand Slam titles, went down 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 against the Italian in the final of the Shanghai Masters.

It was Djokovic's third defeat in his last four clashes against the Australian Open and U.S. Open champion.