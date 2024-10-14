Novak Djokovic insisted that he plans "to compete and play next season" despite suffering another loss at the hands of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
The 37-year-old Serb, who owns a men's record 24 Grand Slam titles, went down 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 against the Italian in the final of the Shanghai Masters.
It was Djokovic's third defeat in his last four clashes against the Australian Open and U.S. Open champion.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.