Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios plans to make a comeback in Abu Dhabi in December with his goal to win a Grand Slam and "shut up" those who doubt him.

The one-time world No. 13 has played just one ATP Tour singles match in two years after suffering knee, foot and wrist injuries.

The 29-year-old has hinted at retirement several times, but told News Corp's Code Sports on Monday he would return for the World Tennis League event in December before a playing at the Australian Open in January.