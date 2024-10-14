SailGP plans to make its F50 catamarans faster and the racing tighter by equipping the fleet of one-design boats with a new type of foil from the start of next year, it said on Monday.

Organizers of the high-octane global racing circuit, which starts its fifth season next month in Dubai, said that fans could expect "record-breaking speeds" when the teams' F50s are kitted out with the T-shaped foils before its event in Auckland.

"The addition of T-Foils next season will be a game changer for the sport and SailGP, as part of our continued evolution to produce faster and more entertaining racing," SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said in a statement.