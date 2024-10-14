Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and a touchdown to spark the Baltimore Ravens to a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a showdown of the NFL's top-scoring squads.

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry ran 24 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns while Zay Flowers had 132 yards on nine catches, all in the first half for a Ravens record.

"Just giving my guys the opportunities, making guys miss and getting yards after the catch," said Jackson. "It was just an all-around team effort."