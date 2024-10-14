New Zealand extended its America's Cup lead over Britain to 3-0 in the first-to-seven series on Sunday, after the two boats came within "a matter of centimeters" of clashing foils.

"I don't think you want to get any closer," British skipper Ben Ainslie said of the incident in the prestart, for which his team was penalized by the umpires.

A fourth head-to-head had been due to take place on Sunday, but with an unstable Mediterranean breeze, the race committee abandoned racing for the day and will restart on Monday.