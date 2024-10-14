New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and came up with an WNBA Finals record seven steals as the Liberty thwarted a late surge by the Minnesota Lynx to earn a 80-66 win and level the championship series at one game apiece on Sunday.

The Lynx, who erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to steal an overtime victory in Game 1 of the best-of-five series, trailed by 18 in the second quarter and by 10 at halftime.

But they chipped away in the second half and cut the deficit to 66-64 on Napheesa Collier's layup with 5:36 to play.