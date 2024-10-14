Jack Flaherty went seven scoreless innings, Shohei Ohtani had two hits and scored twice, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 9-0 victory over the visiting New York Mets in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius each pitched an inning for the Dodgers, who extended their scoreless streak to 33 consecutive frames to tie a postseason record. Los Angeles has not allowed a run since the second inning of Game 3 in the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

"Each and every one of the pitchers has been doing their job exceptionally well and it's really setting the tone for the offensive part of the game to be able to feel comfortable and score runs," Ohtani said.