Emirates Team New Zealand began its America's Cup defense in style on Saturday, cruising to a first race win by a wide margin over challenger Ineos Britannia.

Skippered by Peter Burling, the Kiwis were faultless as they drew first blood by 0.41 seconds in the opening race of the best-of-13 series.

The futuristic foiling yachts may have cost millions of dollars to develop but the AC75s are rendered redundant without a crucial free ingredient — wind.