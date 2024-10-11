As Rafael Nadal prepares to ride off into the sunset after a stellar career, his fellow professionals from eras old and new agree on one thing — the Spaniard remains an inspirational role model whose legacy has shaped tennis over the last 23 years.

With 22 Grand Slam titles — including a record 14 at the French Open, where he was virtually unbeatable — 38-year-old Nadal said he is at peace with his decision to hang up his racket after the Davis Cup next month.

Nadal has won the Davis Cup four times, and he will bow out on home turf when he teams up with his protege Carlos Alcaraz, the proverbial prince and reigning French Open champion ready to inherit the crown from the "King of Clay."