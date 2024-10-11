Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada said an eighth straight World Cup appearance will be within Japan's grasp if it beats Australia next week after extending its perfect record in qualifying.

Japan beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Jeddah on Thursday to make it three wins out of three in the decisive third round of Asian qualifying.

The Samurai Blue are five points clear at the top of Group C, with the top two teams securing direct passage to the 2026 World Cup, and the third- and fourth-placed countries facing another qualifying phase.