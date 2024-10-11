The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Thursday to advance in the MLB playoffs as the Cleveland Guardians kept their season alive with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton drove in runs for the Yankees, and pitching ace Gerrit Cole surrendered just one run over seven sparkling innings as New York clinched its best-of-five American League Division Series 3-1 to reach the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees will next face either the Tigers or the Guardians.