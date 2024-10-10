New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he had no involvement in the team's firing of head coach Robert Saleh.

Shortly after the news broke on Tuesday morning, speculation ran rampant on social media that Rodgers played some role in the Jets' decision to move on from Saleh after the team's 2-3 start to the season.

Some reports said that Rodgers had been unhappy with a plan by Saleh to demote offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who had previously worked with Rodgers at Green Bay.