PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will face LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in an exhibition event in Las Vegas in December organizers announced Wednesday.

The 18-hole, made-for television event between four of the biggest names from the upstart Saudi-backed LIV series and the PGA Tour will be staged at Shadow Creek.

Scheffler, who won the Masters and Olympics among his eight titles this year, and McIlroy, a four-time major winner, will partner against two-time U.S. Open champion DeChambeau, who edged McIlroy for this year's U.S. Open crown, and five-time major winner Koepka — the only players to win majors while active LIV members.