Known for their superstars and that cool billion in offseason spending, the Los Angeles Dodgers showed they can also be crafty while extending their season to at least a decisive Game 5 in their National League Division Series.

Mookie Betts and Will Smith each hit home runs early in the game as the visiting Dodgers used a makeshift lineup to keep their season alive with an 8-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday.

Gavin Lux added a home run and eight Dodgers pitchers combined to allow seven hits in a bullpen game as Los Angeles tied the series 2-2. Evan Phillips (1-0) pitched 1⅓ innings to get the win.