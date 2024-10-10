Francisco Lindor belted a grand slam in the sixth inning to propel the New York Mets to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and into the National League Championship Series on Wednesday.

The New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers also won to edge closer to advancing in the American League.

The Mets polished off a 3-1 series win over the Phillies in the best-of-five division series, electrifying Citi Field with the kind of come-from-behind triumph that has become their signature.