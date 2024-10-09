A billion-dollar binge that brought some of soccer's biggest names to Saudi Arabia's modest league has given way to a more cautious phase, with spending down dramatically this year.

After a jaw-dropping 2023, when Cristiano Ronaldo led a parade of largely aging superstars to the oil-rich, conservative monarchy, Saudi transfer spending slumped from $957 million to $431 million in the latest window.

On any given weekend Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, with six Ballons d'Or between them, can now be seen in the Saudi Pro League, with N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane and the injured Neymar among a host of other top players.