German coach Juergen Klopp has been appointed head of global soccer for Red Bull, which owns several clubs, including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls, the company said on Wednesday, in his first job since leaving Liverpool earlier this year.

Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool at the end of last season, will be starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this," Klopp, who also coached Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, said in a statement.