Andres Iniesta scored the most important goal in the history of Spanish soccer, winning his country the World Cup for the first time in 2010 and ensuring his legacy would live on long after he hangs up his boots.

That day arrived this week, as the playmaker called time on a sensational career on Tuesday at age 40, most of which he spent pulling the midfield strings for Barcelona's most decorated sides.

Admired and adored in Spain, even by fans of Barca's fiercest rivals, for many Iniesta will go down as the country's finest player.