Dylan Guenther scored two goals to help the Utah Hockey Club win their inaugural game 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse also scored and Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley had two assists each for Utah, which was relocated from Tempe, Ariz., earlier this year after a Salt Lake City-based ownership group purchased the Arizona Coyotes.

Connor Ingram made 25 saves for the win.