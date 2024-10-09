The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday following a 2-3 start to his fourth season.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to team owner Woody Johnson.

"This is probably the best team I've had in 25 years," Johnson said on a conference call with reporters. "I just felt that the best way to go forward with a new direction. Taking Jeff Ulbrich and making him the interim head coach, I thought that would get the most out of this team and give us the best chance that we all want to have, which is going to the playoffs."