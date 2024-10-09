Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones predicted major growth in the value of National Football League franchises as teams begin selling stakes to investors keen to make money on the booming global business of sports.

High interest from outside institutions "gives you a sense of the strength” of the business of football, Jones said. The NFL changed its ownership rules earlier this year to allow institutional investors, and it was reported last week that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is in advanced talks with Ares Management and billionaire Joe Tsai.

"Being able to take and sell parts of these teams, the demand being there to invest for parts of the teams going forward — because I think there’s huge growth left — when I look at that, I see a plus,” Jones said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "Anytime you have an attractive place to attract capital, then that gives you a sense of the strength of the viability of the sport.”