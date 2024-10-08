France captain Kylian Mbappe is facing criticism in his home country for skipping its upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium while being available to play for Real Madrid.

The forward picked up a muscle injury last month but made his return to the pitch off the bench in his club's Champions League defeat at Lille last Wednesday.

France coach Didier Deschamps left Mbappe out of the squad he announced on Thursday, saying the 25-year-old lacked preparation, having played too few matches.