The International Boxing Association (IBA) urged its national federations on Monday to join legal action in Switzerland against what it called the "abusive behavior" of Olympic organizers.

The IBA and International Olympic Committee (IOC) have been at loggerheads since the boxing body, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, was stripped of recognition last year over its failure to implement governance and finance reforms.

The tournament at the last two Olympics has been organized by the Swiss-based IOC, which has said boxing will not feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Games if national federations fail to appoint a new global body.