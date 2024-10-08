The New York Liberty's long comeback story got a thrilling new chapter with a second straight trip to the WNBA Finals this week, as the team once relegated to a 2,100 capacity stadium in the suburbs has Brooklyn's Barclays Center rocking.

The top seed Liberty eliminated Las Vegas in the semifinals on Sunday, a year after the Aces denied them the championship, and will vie for their first title against the winner of a semifinal series between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx.

Their on-court success has been matched by huge gains in the ledger book, with average regular-season attendance of 12,729 — up 64% over last year — and season ticket membership up 152% at the venue they share with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.