The Kansas City Royals jolted the New York Yankees's Major League Baseball playoff hopes with a series-leveling 4-2 win in the Bronx on Monday as the Detroit Tigers bounced back to stun the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals, pipped 6-5 by the Yankees in a game one thriller on Saturday, produced a four-run fourth inning blast to set up a victory at Yankee Stadium.

The result leaves the best-of-five American League Division Series finely balanced at 1-1 as the series heads to Kansas City on Wednesday for game three.