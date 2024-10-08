The Kansas City Royals jolted the New York Yankees's Major League Baseball playoff hopes with a series-leveling 4-2 win in the Bronx on Monday as the Detroit Tigers bounced back to stun the Cleveland Guardians.
The Royals, pipped 6-5 by the Yankees in a game one thriller on Saturday, produced a four-run fourth inning blast to set up a victory at Yankee Stadium.
The result leaves the best-of-five American League Division Series finely balanced at 1-1 as the series heads to Kansas City on Wednesday for game three.
