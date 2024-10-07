As is often the case, Bryce Harper showed the Philadelphia Phillies a path to victory on Sunday. But it was the often-criticized Nick Castellanos who took the Phillies over the finish line.

Castellanos singled home the decisive run in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Philadelphia over the New York Mets 7-6 in Game 2 of their National League Division Series.

Castellanos, who went 3-for-5 with a homer, lined a 1-2 offering from reliever Tylor Megill (0-1) into left, scoring Trea Turner and ending a game that saw 11 runs scored over the last four innings.