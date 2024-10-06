Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted the first postseason home run of his MLB career to help the Los Angeles Dodgers claim a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in a thrilling playoff duel on Saturday.

Ohtani crushed a 372-foot (113-meter) three-run rocket into right field off Padres starter Dylan Cease in the second inning, emphatically throwing his bat in celebration as he helped the Dodgers tie it up at 3-3.

They had fallen 3-0 behind following a first-inning onslaught from the Padres' powerful lineup.