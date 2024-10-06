The Cleveland Guardians used a historic early burst and the New York Mets rallied late to open the divisional round of the Major League Baseball playoffs with victories on Saturday.

Cleveland's Lane Thomas crushed a three-run home run off Detroit reliever Reese Olson as the Guardians put up five runs without an out in the first inning on the way to a 7-0 victory over the Tigers in their American League Division Series.

Steven Kwan smacked a leadoff double off Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Holton, David Fry walked and Jose Ramirez hit a ground ball that went through the legs of Detroit third baseman Zach McKinstry and allowed Kwan to score.