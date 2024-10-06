The Cleveland Guardians used a historic early burst and the New York Mets rallied late to open the divisional round of the Major League Baseball playoffs with victories on Saturday.
Cleveland's Lane Thomas crushed a three-run home run off Detroit reliever Reese Olson as the Guardians put up five runs without an out in the first inning on the way to a 7-0 victory over the Tigers in their American League Division Series.
Steven Kwan smacked a leadoff double off Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Holton, David Fry walked and Jose Ramirez hit a ground ball that went through the legs of Detroit third baseman Zach McKinstry and allowed Kwan to score.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.